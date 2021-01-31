Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Expands By 79.9%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IEC Electronics stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IEC Electronics by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IEC Electronics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

