Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Grows By 91.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMPACT Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

