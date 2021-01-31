Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Drops By 42.5%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Goodbody upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

