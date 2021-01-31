Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 55.5%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of INUV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 8,211,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,847,051. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.