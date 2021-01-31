Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 67.3%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 2,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

