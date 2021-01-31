Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Rises By 51.5%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $118.64 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.56 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

