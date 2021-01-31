Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Rises By 67.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GNMA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

