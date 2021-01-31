Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 33.8%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,087,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

