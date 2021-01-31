Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Increases By 60.0%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,073. The company has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.48. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $43.49 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

