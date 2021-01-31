Short Interest in Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Grows By 69.5%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kahoot! AS in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KHOTF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,863. Kahoot! AS has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

