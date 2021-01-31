Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Declines By 46.5%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KBSF stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.83.
About KBS Fashion Group
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for KBS Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBS Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.