Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Declines By 46.5%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBSF stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

About KBS Fashion Group

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

