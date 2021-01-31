Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Rises By 61.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,839.0 days.

MTHRF traded down $8.67 on Friday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. M3 has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

