Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Grows By 61.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 55,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGU. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 195.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 142.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

