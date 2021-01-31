Short Interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Expands By 55.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:MLND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 1,560,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,216. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.