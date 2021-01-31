Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Decreases By 32.3%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $355.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.