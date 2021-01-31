Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Declines By 43.0%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.