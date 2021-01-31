Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Rises By 62.6%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other National news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 9,972 shares of National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 339,071 shares of company stock valued at $875,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises about 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 10.00% of National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHLD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 115,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.56. National has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

