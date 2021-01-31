Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 46.6%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

