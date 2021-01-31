Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Rises By 89.9%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NHVCF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Northern Vertex Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

