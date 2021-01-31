Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Grows By 66.7%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$15.04 during trading hours on Friday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.52.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

