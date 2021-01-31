Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Grows By 66.7%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$15.04 during trading hours on Friday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.52.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
