Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Decreases By 31.8%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,337,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 385,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 139.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 140,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period.

Shares of JPS opened at $9.34 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

