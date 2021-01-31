Short Interest in Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Rises By 67.6%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS PLPRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Plus Products has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.06.
About Plus Products
