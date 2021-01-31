Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Rises By 61.0%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

