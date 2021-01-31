Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Declines By 32.8%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

