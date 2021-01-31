Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 71.3%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XPL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 1,804,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,559. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

