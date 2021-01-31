Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Increases By 48.1%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

EDI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 60,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,051. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

