Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Increases By 68.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of THBRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

