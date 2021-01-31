Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Declines By 38.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 697,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

