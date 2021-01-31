Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Declines By 39.3%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 548,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

