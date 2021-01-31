Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Expands By 78.2%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.