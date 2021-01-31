Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Decreases By 45.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.