Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Increases By 51.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $82.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter.

