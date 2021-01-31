Short Interest in Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Expands By 77.3%

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS VSMR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Verify Smart has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Verify Smart Company Profile

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

