Short Interest in Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Expands By 77.3%

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS VSMR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Verify Smart has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
Verify Smart Company Profile
