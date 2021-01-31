Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Expands By 59.6%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,768,000.

Shares of DMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 37,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,554. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

