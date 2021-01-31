ShowHand (HAND) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 42.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. ShowHand has a total market cap of $40,780.07 and $465.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

