SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0259 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $490,237.96 and $5,222.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,719.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.05 or 0.03979455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00390810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.01212431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00533604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00415421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00259600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022589 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,952,105 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

