Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTS. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.12 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $507.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

