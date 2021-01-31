Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 3,594,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,627. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

