Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) Critical Contrast

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get ComF5 International alerts:

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.8% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ComF5 International and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 22.74% 10.65% 9.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ComF5 International and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $41.59 million 37.99 $9.33 million $0.56 141.32

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than ComF5 International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ComF5 International and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $84.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats ComF5 International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ComF5 International Company Profile

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for noncompartmental analysis and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers KIWI, a cloud-based web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury; IPFsym, a software tool to treat or cure idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and the Monolix Suite, a solution for modeling and simulation. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ComF5 International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ComF5 International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.