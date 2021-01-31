SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and $1.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00893085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04402849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030665 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,978,653 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

