Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$14.92 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

