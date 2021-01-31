SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $5.21 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $69,475.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.17 or 0.03921382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00419621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022167 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

