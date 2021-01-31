SmartCash Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $82,710.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,405.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.42 or 0.03997614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00389254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.01203706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00528987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00407253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00253608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022259 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

