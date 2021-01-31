Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 4,986 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

