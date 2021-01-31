Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 6,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

