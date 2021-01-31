Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 723 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

