Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 964 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

