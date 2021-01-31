Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 17,371 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93.

