Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

