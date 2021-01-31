Smith Salley & Associates Buys 21,407 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,679,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

